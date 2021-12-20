Varanasi, Dec 19 (PTI) The NSUI has filed a complaint with police, suspecting that newly appointed vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University has gone missing as he has not taken charge for over a month.

In an application, the students' body urged police to find him.

NSUI activist Rohit Singh said, "It has been more than a month since Sudhir Jain was appointed the vice-chancellor but he has not joined yet. That's why we suspect that he has gone missing and is unable to take charge because of this."

