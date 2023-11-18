Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Newly appointed Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka called on former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at the latter's residence on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, in the Legislature Party meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vokkaliga strongman and seven-time MLA R Ashoka was appointed as the LoP in the state assembly.

After the meeting, Ashoka expressed gratitude for being elected by his party, including prominent leaders such as PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, General Secretary Santhosh, and fellow MLAs.

During his statement, Ashoka seized the opportunity to critique the Congress party, saying that they have made no significant contributions to the welfare of the poor and farmers in the past six months. He pointed to internal discord within the Congress, specifically highlighting the ongoing power struggle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over the Chief Minister post.

"My party, PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, General Secretary Santhosh, and all our MLAs today elected me as LoP of the Karnataka Assembly... Congress has done nothing for the poor and farmers in the last 6 months; they're infighting; Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are fighting over the CM post," R Ashoka said.

He mentioned that decisions regarding their strategy and candidates would be discussed with party president JP Nadda and finalised based on the central leadership's guidance.

"Our leaders have taken an opinion. After this, it will be discussed with party president JP Nadda, and then it will be announced. All decisions will be taken by the central leadership," he said.

He also thanked the BJP and the MLAs present in the meeting and stated that the BJP high command has tasked them to win all 28 parliamentary constituencies in Lok Sabha elections.

"I thank you for electing me as the Leader of the Opposition. The BJP will win all 28 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections," R Ashoka said. (ANI)

