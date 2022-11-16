Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bhavya Bishnoi, newly elected MLA from Haryana's Adampur assembly seat, took oath in Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Bhavya's father and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was also present during the swearing-in. Bhavya is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August.

Also Read | Mumbai Chemical Leak: Four Suffer Burns in Glycerine Leakage at SASMIRA in Worli.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur seat in the Haryana bypolls on Sunday.

Haryana's Adampur seat--considered a stronghold of Bishnoi-- had witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Allows Businessman Dinesh Arora to Turn Approver.

Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes.

The Indian National Lok Dal-picked candidate, who has also been a Congress rebel, Kurda Ram Nambardar garnered 5,241 and Aam Aadmi Party's Satinder Singh received 3413 votes.

Earlier on Monday, newly elected BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi and Kuldeep Bishnoi met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District Office in Rohtak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)