India News | Newly-elected Cabinet Ministers Ashok Singhal, Sushanta Borgohain Vow to Work for Development of Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Friday with 12 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) taking oath as the cabinet ministers in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party's State government.

Reacting to his induction into the Cabinet, State Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and said the government would remain committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Assam.

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"I am thankful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for reposing faith in me again and inducting me as a minister in his second-term cabinet. We will leave no stone unturned to keep Assam safe," Singhal told ANI.

Highlighting the government's priorities, he said the BJP-led administration would focus on building a developed, secure and self-reliant state.

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"We will make a developed Assam, we will make a safe and secure Assam, and we will make an Atmanirbhar Assam, fulfilling whatever promises we have made through our Sankalp Patra to the people of Assam," he added.

Alongside, newly sworn-in minister Sushanta Borgohain described his induction into the Cabinet as a privilege and said he was prepared to work in line with the Chief Minister's vision for the state.

"Yes, I am fortunate enough to take oath as a cabinet minister under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It will be a very tough job because he works 24/7, and we too are prepared to work 24/7 for the betterment of Assam," Borgohain told ANI.

Borgohain also highlighted the significance of his appointment for Sivasagar district, noting that the region had not been represented in the Cabinet for nearly two decades.

"Sivasagar district has had no minister in the last 20 years. That drought has ended, and the Chief Minister has shown his love and affection towards Sivasagar district by granting me the responsibility of a Cabinet Minister," he said.

He further said that he would work towards Assam's long-term growth and align with the Chief Minister's vision of making the state one of the country's leading developed states.

"As a Cabinet Minister, I will be working for the greater prosperity of Assam. We will align with the vision he has to work for the development of Assam and for our next generation, so that Assam can rank among the top five developed states in India," Borgohain added.

The names of these 12 MLAs were announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

In an X post, Sarma announced, "I am pleased to announce that the following Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June at 12:45 PM: Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)