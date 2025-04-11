Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): The newly elected general secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Tiruchi Siva met party president and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters in Chennai. He was accompanied by other party senior leaders.

While, Tiruchi Siva was appointed as the general secretary of DMK, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chennai on Friday. Shah announced alliance with AIADMK and both parties will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections together as NDA.

The Union Home Minister further said that the NDA will fight elections under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami in the state whereas on the national level PM Modi will be leading figure.

"AIADMK and BJP leaders have decided that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as NDA," Shah said. Shah was addressing a press conference with BJP's K Annamalai and AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami in Chennai.

Shah added, "These elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the state level..."

Following the announcement of the alliance, DMK launched a scathing attack on Edapaddi K Palaniswami and said that he fell in the feet of the BJP to protect his family.

DMK spokesperson, TKS Elangovan on Friday termed the BJP-AIADMK alliance as "most expected" and alleged that Edappadi Palaniswami succumbed to BJP pressure to protect his family members.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "This was most expected. They were afraid of the BJP. When BJP put pressure on Edappadi's son and his relatives, Edappadi thought that he has to save them. So he fell at the feet of BJP."

The DMK leader said that the BJP and the AIADMK despite being in an alliance in 2021 had lost out to his party in elections.

"They were all together in 2021, but we won and captured power. Vijay is going to contest separately. If he contests separately, he is going to take a share of their votes because DMK votes will solidly come to DMK and opposition votes will split. That will do more good to us." (ANI)

