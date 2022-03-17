Chandigarh [India], March 17 (ANI): Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The newly-elected MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

"Sworn in as MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party government will bring a new change in Punjab for which the people have chosen us. Our government will be known as the most honest government of Punjab," Mann tweeted.

This comes a day after Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16.

AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI)

