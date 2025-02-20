New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and newly sworn-in minister in the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi cabinet, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday that the council of ministers have been given an opportunity to be part of a team and make the national capital a 'Viksit Delhi'.

Delhi minister Sirsa also highlighted the need to clean the Yamuna.

"This is a responsibility to implement the vision of PM Modi, we have been given an opportunity to be a part of the team - to realise the dream of PM Modi to make this a 'Viksit Dilli'...We have to make Delhi happy and new once again with clean water and air. We have to clean river Yamuna," he told ANI.

Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also mentioned the planned inspection of the party leaders of the Yamuna river, promising it clean before the next Chhath puja.

"We will definitely go (for inspection of river Yamuna). The council of ministers is going there. You will find a clean and beautiful Yamuna, BJP promises you this. You will find it in a different form in the next Chhath," he told ANI.

Batting for the party's promised development schemes, he added, "We will pass it in the first cabinet meeting and implement (development schemes)...We will fulfill the promises of PM Modi at the earliest. You will find a beautiful Delhi with a clean environment...It will definitely be done (decision regarding Yamuna river) and as someone from Purvanchal, I promise you that we will provide you a clean and beautiful Yamuna."

Another party leader and newly elected MLA, Kapil Mishra called it a "historic day."

"It is a historic day. We will implement the vision of the PM," he told reporters.

Earlier today, Rekha Gupta said that her appointment as Delhi CM is a "miracle" and a "new chapter" marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics.

Speaking to the media, Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital. (ANI)

