Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Following are top stories from the Western Region at 5 pm.

BOM 5 MH-CBI-LD DESHMUKH Corruption case: CBI questions personal staffers of Deshmukh

(Eds: Adds latest info)

Mumbai: The CBI on Sunday questioned two personal staffers of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, officials said.

BOM9 MH-NIA-COP-LD ARREST Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi

(Eds: Adds custody details)

Mumbai: The NIA on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

BOM2 MH-REMDESIVIR-CONTROL ROOMS Maha to set up control rooms for smooth supply of Remdesivir

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to set up district-level control rooms to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir injections and prevent hoarding and black-marketing of the drug, officials said on Sunday.

BOM4 MH-VACCINATION-FIGURES Maharashtra crosses 1-crore vaccination mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra has administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to over one crore people so far, a senior health official said on Sunday.

BES5 GJ-SEER-DEATH Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu dies at 93

Ahmedabad: Revered Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu died on Sunday morning at Bharti Ashram in Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad.

BES6 MP-VIRUS-MIGRANTS Amid Mumbai lockdown talk, migrant movement seen on MP route

Indore: A severe spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and persistent talk of a "complete lockdown" there to tackle it has, like last year, made the national highway number 3 skirting past Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub Indore a prime route for wary migrants returning home to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

BES7 CG-NAXAL-KILLED Chhattisgarh Naxal with Rs 1 lakh reward on his head killed

Raipur: A Naxal with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security orces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a police official said. PTI

