New Delhi, July 26 (PTI) Import of newsprint dipped by 50 per cent during COVID-19 years when compared to 2018-19, according to data shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the newspaper industry had imported 13,84,056 kg of newsprint in 2017-18, which declined to 6,48,620 kg in 2020-21, a drop of nearly 46 per cent.

The import of newsprint further declined to 5,97,766 kg in 2021-22, Thakur said in response to a question by YSR Congress Party member Margani Bharat.

The world was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic in the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

According to the data given by the government, the newspaper industry imported 12,96,300 kg of newsprint in 2018-19, and marginally increased to 12,96,354 kg in 2019-20.

Thakur said earlier, Basic Customs Duty (BCD) rate of 10 per cent was imposed on newsprint, which was subsequently reduced from to 5 per cent with effect from February 2, 2020.

The minister said representations were received from the newspaper industry for reduction/exemption from custom duties on newsprint which were examined by the Ministry of Finance.

In reply to a separate question, Thakur said revenue receipts by the ministry are by way of fees paid by television channels, DTH operators, and private FM channels, which have witnessed a slowdown in the last two years due to Covid and other factors.

