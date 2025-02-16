Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 15 (ANI): The National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Tripura Campus, and National Law University (NLU), Agartala signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.

The agreement aims to promote academic collaboration, research, and student exchange programs between the two esteemed institutions.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 16: Elizabeth Olsen, The Weeknd, Kim Soo-hyun and Mayank Agarwal - Know About Celebrities Born on February 16.

The MoU was signed by Dr HK Pratihari, Director of NFSU Tripura, and Prof (Dr) Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Agartala, at a ceremony held at the NFSU Tripura Campus. The event was attended by faculty members, senior officials, and students from both institutions.

The partnership is designed to bridge the gap between forensic science and legal studies, providing students with practical skills essential for the evolving criminal justice system.

Also Read | Srikakulam Bus Accident: 5 Injured As Vehicle Carrying 35 Students Falls Into Pond in Andhra Pradesh.

Prof (Dr) Yogesh Pratap Singh emphasized the importance of integrating forensic science into legal education, explaining that this collaboration would offer law students invaluable exposure to forensic methodologies vital for legal proceedings.

Dr HK Pratihari echoed these sentiments, highlighting the partnership's potential to enhance research opportunities and strengthen the link between forensic science and justice delivery.

Key initiatives under the MoU include the introduction of joint academic programs, faculty and student exchange programs, training sessions, workshops, and collaborative research focused on contemporary challenges in law and forensic science.

The collaboration is expected to create valuable opportunities for students and researchers, promoting skill development and professional growth in this multidisciplinary field. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)