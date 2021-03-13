Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Jharkhand police on Saturday arrested the director of an NGO for allegedly molesting and harassing nursing students in Khunti district.

"Police have arrested the director of an NGO, which provides nursing training, for allegedly molesting and harassing nursing students in Khunti district," Superintendent of Police for Khunti Ashutosh Shekhar said.

"Three students have complained regarding the matter and an FIR has been lodged under several sections at the Mahila Thana," Shekhar said.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

