Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): A Srinagar-based NGO 'Kashmir Care' has stepped in with 'Covid- toolkits' to help out those affected by the Covid pandemic.

These kits include basic items required by Covid patients as well as their caretakers such as oximeters, sanitizers, PPE kits, digital thermometers, N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, etc.

Dr. Sameena, who heads the NGO said, "Our basic aim is to educate the Covid-affected patients and their families on how important these equipment are for Covid-care. By handing over masks to the general public, we are trying to make them aware, and are also trying to break the chain of transmission".

Dr. Shahid, a member of Kashmir Care said, "These toolkits benefit all those Covid-positive who cannot afford to buy these necessities".

She said the initiative will help people whose family members have been infected with Covid-19 and will also go towards reducing the spread of the deadly viral infection. "It will also help people to adhere to appropriate Covid-19 behaviour", she said.

As a sign of appreciation and a show of solidarity towards the healthcare workers, the Kashmir Care team has provided these Covid-toolkits to doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff also.

Volunteers of Kashmir Care, says Dr Sameena have put in their best efforts to connect paramedical staff with NGOs who are providing nursing care for homebound Covid-19 and terminally ill patients.

The NGO has also provided oxygen concentrators to various other NGOs across Kashmir Valley.

Thanking the NGO for their efforts, Roha a beneficiary said, "This initiative by Kashmir Care is a very nice one, and is definitely of great help". (ANI)

