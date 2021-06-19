Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Autistic Pride Day, a non-government organization (NGO), White Globe, in collaboration with Hussaini sports club and the Indian army, organised a special art competition in Kashmir on Saturday.

The activity which aimed at improving and encouraging the abilities of all children also focused on getting them out of their homes to reduce the stress caused by the lockdown of almost two years now.

Sheikh Saba, the organizer of the event and the Chairperson of White Globe said, "Children both autistic and normal were not able to attend their schools and were not getting any special chance to come out of their homes for any kind of mental developmental related activity including art competitions."

The event will give them an opportunity to come out of their homes and be stress-free while also celebrating the occasion, she added.

Talking about the immense talent the autistic children have, Saba said, "These kids have innate leadership qualities. They are special, yet a lot like us. They are super capable and are usually interested in vocational subjects like music. If we teach and treat them equally, they are capable of achieving a lot more."

Happy to be participating in the event, Jawahira Aziz, a student, said, "The stress and anxiety levels in students have increased due to the lockdown. Such events allow them a platform to relieve the stress a little."

The participants were excited about the event and demanded that such initiatives should continue to help improve the mental development of all children, especially during troubled times of the pandemic. (ANI)

