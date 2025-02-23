New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): In a recent order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD), Delhi governmentl to guarantee the completion of desilting 24 drains in the capital by May 31. The NGT emphasized that the desilting work must adhere to the timeline previously disclosed by the I&FCD.

It has been highlighted that if the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) fails to complete the desilting work within the stipulated timeline, the onset of the monsoon could cause flooding issues for residents living near these drains. They might face the same overflow and flooding problems experienced during the previous monsoon, leading to potential damage and losses.

The Tribunal bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, emphasized the necessity for the desilting of the 24 drains to be completed within the timeline provided by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD).

Consequently, the Tribunal has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the I&FCD to submit an undertaking by February 25, 2025, ensuring that the desilting work will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Furthermore, the Additional Chief Secretary is required to appear virtually at the next hearing to provide details on how the timeline will be adhered to and to ensure that no flooding or overflow of these 24 drains occurs during the next monsoon season.

The tribunal was addressing the desilting issue of these drains, which discharge into the Yamuna River. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 27. According to the department's report, the desilting work for all drains is scheduled to be completed by May 31. (ANI)

