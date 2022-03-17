New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday notified a Standard Operating Procedure for physical hearing (with hybrid option) before Principal Bench which shall come into force with effect from March 21.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NGT modified the directions already notified regarding the functioning of the Principal Bench.

"In all matters, the counsels can appear either through physical mode or through Video Conferencing. The entries of the counsels/parties into the premises of the NGT building coming for physical hearing will be made in a separate register to be maintained in this regard at the main gate of the NGT building, for which counsels/parties in person shall render due cooperation in all possible manner to the security personnel available at the manning gate," stated NGT

"The counsels/parties in person shall enter the premises of NGT building through designated gate, after subjecting themselves to check by thermal and such other scanning devices as may be installed for detecting body temperature, infection status, etc. The advocates and party-in-person above the age of 65 years and those suffering from co-morbidities may refrain from appearing in the premises of NGT building. Persons displaying symptoms of flu, fever, cough etc. shall not be permitted entry inside the premises of NGT building."

The NGT stated mandatory norms for entering the premises of NGT. "Wearing of mask all times. Sanitizing the hands before/at the time of entry. Strict adherence to the norm of social distancing within the premises of NGT building. Social/physical distancing by maintaining a minimum distance of six feet," informed the NGT.

The NGT directed adherence to all the directions, guidelines, SOPs, advisories issued by the Government of India and the Government of NCT of Delhi in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

