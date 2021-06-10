New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over operation of garbage godowns in Sonia Vihar in Shahdara without requisite permissions causing noise and air pollution.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the DPCC has failed to address the relevant issues and filed a report in a careless manner unmindful of its statutory duties.

The tribunal said that action has been taken by the DPCC only against two godowns, contrary to earlier order that all the godowns are in violation of Master Plan and judgement.

It said that the expected action by DPCC was ascertaining origin and final destination of the waste/scrap being kept in the godowns and ensuring that such activities are not carried out without requisite consents under the Air (Pollution and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, complying with the environmental norms, including the noise norms.

“This calls for accountability of the Chairman and the Member Secretary DPCC. Before taking action against the officers concerned, we grant one more opportunity to the Member Secretary, DPCC and the Commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation to take effective remedial action failing which the erring officers will be personally accountable and dealt with sternly.

“Let the Member Secretary, DPCC, the Commissioner, EDMC and the Special Commissioner, Delhi Police (Eastern Range) remain personally present by video conferencing, along with compliance status in the matter on the next date,” the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on September 17.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Sunil Kumar against operation of garbage godowns in Ward No. 60E Soniya Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi, without consent to operate causing noise and air pollution beyond the prescribed norms, affecting health of the inhabitants.

The plea contended that there are 400 garbage godowns where garbage is continuously burnt and high decibel noise pollution is created.

“In the said godowns, there is breakage of iron and steel garbage, releasing dangerous oxides. Godowns do not have any consent to operate or registration under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and are violating general standards prescribed under Schedule VI, and (Common Hazardous Waste Incinerator) of Schedule I of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986,” the plea said.

The applicant stated that the godowns owners have opened the seals and reoccupied the godowns and there are causing air and noise pollution as shown by the photographs.

