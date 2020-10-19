New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Monday rejected a plea to allow brick kilns running on 'Zig-Zag' technology in NCR saying their operation will have a disastrous effect on the air quality.

It directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to constitute a committee of five experts to suggest ways and means, if any, by which sustenance of brick kilns activities may be viable.

Also Read | Paliganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that in view of the CPCB report, at this stage it is not possible to permit operation of brick kilns in NCR beyond the carrying capacity.

"All applications of the brick kiln owners seeking rejection of CPCB report and vacation of interim order against the operation of brick kilns, without air quality assimilative capacity permitting such activity will stand rejected subject to further exploring viable options, including a change to clean fuel like natural gas," the bench said.

Also Read | How to Create Google 'People Cards' in Four Simple Steps.

The NGT said it conscious that brick kilns may be necessary and the object of this order is not to stop any legitimate business activity but to enforce the right to breathe fresh air which is right to file.

"The source apportionment studies, placed on record, show that brick kilns contribute 5-7 per cent of the particulate matter. Air pollution control devices to be installed by the polluting sources including the brick kilns need to comply not only the consent standards but are also the Ambient Air Quality norms and available assimilative the capacity of the region," the bench said.

The NGT said if the right to fresh air is not enforced, the consequences of brick kilns beyond carrying capacity of the air quality in the area are disastrous in terms of deaths and air borne diseases.

"This will be contrary to the mandate of the Constitution and the environmental law, particularly the principle of 'Sustainable Development'. It is well established that deteriorated ambient air quality in terms of PM10 and PM2.5 affects respiratory system particularly, the lungs which may make individuals more vulnerable to get other related fatal diseases," the bench said.

It also directed the CPCB to explore viability of PNG as replacement of coal and other best practices in terms of fuel used, at other places or in other Countries.

"It will be open to the brick kilns owners/associations to give any other suggestions or alternatives for consideration by CPCB in spirit of collaboration with a view to find a solution within two weeks from today.

"Subject to the report of the expert Committee finding it viable, possibility of permitting operation of brick kilns, having regard to the extent of pollution load and its effect on the air pollution level in NCT of Delhi may be considered," the bench said.

The CPCB may constitute an expert Committee within three weeks which may give its report within six weeks thereafter, the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by brick kiln owners seeking permission to operate those units which are running on 'Zig-Zag' technology in NCR till level of air pollution becomes normal.

In Zig Zag kilns, bricks are arranged to allow hot air to travel in a zigzag path which results in better mixing of air and fuel allows complete combustion, reducing coal consumption by about 20 per cent.

Other brick kilns (FCBTK) have already lready prohibited by the order of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority to enforce Graded Response Action Plan, stipulating shutting of Brick kilns in NCR under severe conditions when particulate matter level is high in the air.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)