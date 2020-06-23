New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Noida Golf Course for allegedly illegally extracting groundwater through tube wells and using the same for horticulture.

The body has asked the Noida Golf Course to pay the fine within a span of one month to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"NGT has imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Noida Golf Course. They have been asked to pay the fine in one month to CPCB," said Praveen Kumar, Regional Officer, Pollution Control Board, Noida.

"The State Pollution Control Board has also imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 12,60,000 on the advent. The action has been taken due to lack of permission to exploit groundwater," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

