New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) To further promote the digital health ecosystem, the National Health Authority will recognise the best performing states, union territories, districts, health facilities and integrators under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

The NHA under the scheme is building a comprehensive digital health ecosystem for the country.

Since its nationwide launch in September 2021, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has achieved significant growth with over 23 crore ABHA numbers (earlier known as Health ID), 1.14 Lakh health facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), an NHA statement said.

Besides, 33 thousand healthcare professionals have been registered under the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), 6.6 lakh ABHA apps have been downloaded and 3.4 Lakh health records have been linked to ABHA of individuals, it said.

"With more individuals, healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, paramedics and health facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, wellness centres, clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmacies joining ABDM, digitisation of health records at their point of creation is now possible," NHA said.

For digitisation of old health records, individuals can use the ABHA app or any other personal health record (PHR) app to scan and save their records, it said.

By linking these digital records to their ABHA, individuals will be able to connect with professionals and facilities digitally and get quality and affordable health services irrespective of geographic distance, the statement said.

Acknowledging the cooperation and active involvement of the respective states and union territories (UTs) in taking the mission forward and improving access and affordability of healthcare services, NHA will recognise the top performing states and UTs, districts and health facilities (public as well as private) for their contribution under the mission.

The states and UTs, districts and health facilities contributing the most in a 50-day period from August 1, 2022, to September 19, 2022, would be recognised during the first anniversary of the scheme under four categories.

While Category A would be states and UTs with the highest number of health records linked to ABHA, Category B would be districts with the highest number of health records linked to the app in the district per one lakh population.

Category C would be states and UTs achieving the highest percentage saturation in the population of HFR and HPR registries in the private and public sectors.

Under category D, facilities from the government and private sector with the highest number of health records linked to ABHA during the set time frame.

In addition to the above categories, NHA will recognise top-performing ABDM integrators (digital health solutions integrated with the scheme) on the basis of the number of health records linked to ABHA numbers within the 50 days, the statement said.

The top performing integrators from government and public sector shall be recognized in separate categories, it added.

