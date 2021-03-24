By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): In a major move to improve the commuting experience on National Highways for both passengers and truckers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop world-class 'Wayside Amenities' at more than 600 locations.

It will be built across 22 states along the National Highways in the next five years, out of which 130 are targeted for development in 2021-22. NHAI has already invited bids to develop 120 such wayside amenities.

The official from NHAI told, "As per plan wayside amenities will be developed every 30-50 km of current and upcoming Highways and Expressways. The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as fuel station, electric charging facilities, food court, retail shops, banks, ATMs, toilets with shower facility, Children's play area, medical clinic, village Hatt for local handicrafts."

"Keeping in view the specific requirements of truckers, separate 'Truckers Blocks' will be developed at large amenities that will include Truck and Trailer Parking, Auto Workshop, Truckers Dormitory, Cooking and Washing area, Toilets with shower, Medical Clinic, Dhaba, Retail shops," official added.

The facilities such as electric charging stations will help in promoting the use of electric vehicles, thus, reducing pollution.

The amenities will also promote the local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produce/ handicrafts etc. at village Hatts developed at the amenities.

NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares. These will offer huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators, and retailers.

Currently, NHAI is offering Wayside Amenities on Public-Private Partnership model for development and operation on existing highways.

All upcoming greenfield/brownfield National Highway projects will be provisioned to have wayside amenities and logistic parks.

NHAI has started the land identification and monetization plan for development and real estate consultants have been engaged in designing the amenities after studying the local suitability.

These wayside amenities will not only go a long way in making highway travel more convenient for commuters but also will provide adequate facilities for rest and refreshment to Highway users. (ANI)

