India News | NHPC Chief Meets Ladakh L-G to Discuss Hydro, Solar Projects

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): AK Singh, CMD, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur here and discussed the development of hydro and solar power projects in Ladakh.

An official release said a meeting was held at J-K Bhawan here to discuss the NHPC's proposals and way forward on implementation of various identified hydro and solar power projects in Leh-Ladakh region.

During the discussion, Singh intimated the L-G about the achievement of NHPC in harnessing hydropower potential of Ladakh region by commissioning 45 MW Nimmo Bazgo in Leh and 44 MW Chutak hydropower projects in Kargil.

Singh also presented the future plan of NHPC to develop three hydropower projects - Khalsi (80 MW), Kanyunche (45 MW) and Takmaching (30 MW) in Ladakh along with a solar power project of capacity 50 MW at Phyang.

"While explaining the techno-commercial viability of projects, Singh proposed that taking advantage of high solar irradiance of the region, blending of hydropower with solar power may also be explored," the release read.

Mathur appreciated the efforts made by the NHPC in commissioning two Hydro Power Projects and maintaining smooth operation and maintenance of these projects in spite of tough conditions.

"The L-G also encouraged NHPC to have an in-depth analysis of techno-commercial viability of future projects and assured for all possible supports from UT of Ladakh in order to facilitate expeditious development of these power projects by NHPC," the release said. (ANI)

