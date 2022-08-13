New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A delegation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will visit mental healthcare institutions in Ranchi, Jharkhand next week to gain first-hand knowledge of their condition, officials said on Friday.

The delegation will be led by NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra will also be visiting the state in connection with an open hearing and camp sitting at Ranchi on August 16, they said.

After the hearing of cases, the delegation will visit the mental healthcare institutions, which will be followed by a workshop, officials said.

On August 17, the NHRC delegation will visit the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences and Central Institute of Psychiatry at Kanke to gain first-hand knowledge of their condition, they said.

On August 18, the NHRC in collaboration with the Jharkhand government, will organise a workshop on the issues and challenges being faced by the two institutes.

The workshop is also aimed at sensitising different stakeholders on various aspects of mental healthcare and the participants will include experts from the field and senior government functionaries, they said.

The commission had conducted workshops with regard to the Mansik Arogyashala, Gwalior on July 12-13 and the Institute of Mental Health, Agra on July 27-28, officials said.

The commission intends to formulate a long-term plan for the efficient working of mental healthcare institutions, they said.

