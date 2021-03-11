New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday organised a statutory full commission meeting of all its deemed members and chairpersons of seven national commissions, seeking to identify mechanisms to reduce human rights violations and share best practices to work on a joint strategy towards that goal.

Addressing the meeting, justice P C Pant, member of NHRC, urged all members of the rights panel to suggest human rights issues on which the commission could undertake research in the coming years to protect the rights of the marginalised section of the society.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a statement saying the objective of the meeting was to "identify mechanisms to reduce human rights violation and share best practices to work on a joint strategy for the promotion and protection of human rights of various sections of society".

There is a need to work in synergy to identify bottlenecks and failures impeding their growth and contribute to their well-being, Pant was quoted as saying in the statement.

NHRC member Jyotika Kalra, giving an insight into the complaints disposal by the commission, emphasised the interest shown by so many organisations for conducting research on various human rights issues.

Earlier, Bimbadhar Pradhan, NHRC secretary general, said the body has issued 12 COVID-19-related advisories aimed at taking care of different vulnerable sections of the society.

He said that despite the constraints caused by the pandemic, the NHRC continued to work for the promotion and protection of human rights and disposed of 68,000 complaints during the period of February 2020 to February 2021.

Harsh Chauhan, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairperson, said there was a need to understand the differences between the ideal and real situations on the ground, and emphasised on the need for quality research to help formulate better policies and programmes.

Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chairperson, spoke about how the body conducted social audits of all childcare institutions and asked for action-taken reports from various states.

