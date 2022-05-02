New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Delhi government over a complaint alleging that it is contemplating to close a shelter home in the Turkman Gate area of the city, the proceedings of the case state.

The complainant has also alleged that the government in the recent past has "closed nine such shelter homes" and authorities are "not taking any action in the matter".

"Facts of the cases are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving right to life of poor, hapless and helpless, homeless persons and indifferent attitude of the state authorities. The case, therefore, involves grave violation of human rights of the inmates victims. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the commission," reads the proceedings of the case, accessed from the NHRC's official website.

In these circumstances, let a notice be sent to the Delhi chief secretary, "calling upon him to maintain status quo till further orders and to submit a complete report in the matter within a period of two weeks, failing which he shall appear before the commission in person at 11 am on 31.05.2022", it states.

In the meanwhile, DG (Investigation) of the commission shall depute a team of investigating officers for on-spot inquiry at all the aforesaid shelter homes and submit the report within 10 days, reads the proceedings of the case.

The NHRC in the proceedings of the case had said that it had received a complaint on May 1 from a resident of the Shelter Home for Homeless (626), Haz Manzil, Turkman Gate, Asaf Ali Road, alleging that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement of the Delhi government was contemplating to close their shelter home and that the homeless people living there have "no place to stay".

The commission has considered the matter, it said.

