New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief over reports that a woman was subjected to "extreme torture" by allegedly stripping and brutally beating her with a belt at a police station in Lalitpur district, the rights panel said on Saturday.

The police officer and his family have not only "misused their position" but also subjected the victim to physical torture and cruelty, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the police personnel of Mehrauli police station "subjected a woman to extreme torture by stripping her and brutally beating with a belt in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, she was working as a domestic help at the residence of a police officer," it said in a statement.

The Commission has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the DGP, Uttar Pradesh seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including action against the responsible police officer and any relief granted the victim by the authorities, it said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human right to the victim.

According to the media report, carried on May 6, the wife of the police officer locked the victim at her home on the evening of May 2. Her husband, a police official, came along with a woman Inspector and started interrogating her about a theft in the house. Besides beating her brutally, they also subjected her to water cannon and electric shocks to force her to admit the allegations, the statement said.

Later, sensing that the matter may snowball into a controversy, she was called to the Mehrauli police station where the police personnel tried to project the matter as a dispute with her husband and also initiated action against him for disturbing peace, it added.

