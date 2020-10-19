New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the Director General of Prisons, Madhya Pradesh after taking suo motu cognizance about the allegations made by women, who accused five policemen of gang-raping her for 10 days inside a lockup in Rewa district.

NHRC said it acted on news reports about allegations by a 20-year-old woman about being kept in lock-up for 10 days this May and being raped by five police personnel including the Police Station In-charge and Sub divisional police officer (SDOP) of Mangawan area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The woman, is an accused in a murder case and presently lodged in judicial custody.

The incident occurred in the month of May and it came to the knowledge of the District Judge after a period of five months. Even the prison warden did not have the courage to report the matter to the higher authorities, according to NHRC.

It further added that as alleged by the woman, she was raped in the lockup between May 9 and May 21 this year. Police dismissed the allegations and said she was arrested on May 21.

The woman had also alleged that a female constable had protested at that time but she was rebuked by her seniors.

"The Commission considered the vulnerable position of the victim. She was in police custody when she was allegedly subjected to utmost cruelty and sexual assault by the five police personnel," NHRC stated.

Even a protest made by a female police official went in vain. Very serious allegations have been leveled by the victim woman. Public servants from the law enforcement agencies, who are supposed to safeguard the citizens specially the women and the people from the vulnerable classes of the society have allegedly committed the heinous crime against a woman in their custody.

The Commission directs that the matter may be investigated by a senior police officer not below the rank of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, according to NHRC. (ANI)

