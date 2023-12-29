New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Drugs Controller General of India, and Police Commissioner on Friday after the epilepsy drug 'Sodium Valproate' failed a quality test.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India, has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a medicine 'Sodium Valproate', recommended for treatment of epilepsy in Delhi government-run hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, has been found to be not meeting the requisite standards as per a report issued by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh," according to a National Human Rights Commission press release.

Also Read | Nina Singh, IPS Officer, Becomes First Woman CISF Chief.

"According to the media report, another medicine prescribed by the doctors for the treatment of epilepsy was also found to be inadequate," the release stated.

The report released by the Directorate of Vigilance showed that a total of 43 samples of medicines were sent for examination by the government laboratories, out of which 4 samples failed the test, and the report for 11 samples is still awaited.

Also Read | Goa: Five Sunburn Employees Arrested for Stealing Passes Worth Rs 82 Lakh.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Drugs Controller General of India, and the Police Commissioner calling for a detailed report within four weeks," the release stated.

"According to the media report carried on December 28, five medicines have been banned so far, including those being prescribed for the treatment of hypertension, epilepsy, excess acid influx, joint pain, and swelling in the lungs," as per the releases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)