New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to Commissioner of Delhi Police for not providing adequate security to Supreme Court lawyer and activist Vineet Jindal.

"Inaction by the Delhi Police authorities, in this case, is a matter of concern for the Commission as it relates to the Protection of the Right to Life of the complainant and his family," NHRC said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Branded With Hot Trident 20 Times as Part of ‘Treatment’ in Bilaspur, Dies; Tribal ‘Healer’ Booked for Murder.

The inaction by the Delhi Police authorities, in this case, is a matter of concern for the Commission as it relates to the Protection of the Right to Life of the complainant and his family, said the commission.

The Commission directs the Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioner of Police, Protective Security, Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West Delhi to send an action taken report to the Commission immediately but not beyond 2 weeks from the date of the orders of the Commission.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six Women Agriculture Labourers Electrocuted to Death in Anantapur.

This is the last and final opportunity granted to the authorities to submit their report within the stipulated time. In case, no response is received within 2 weeks, in pursuance of the provisions laid down u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, they will be called in person by the Commission for submission of the requisite report.

Vineet Jindal, a practicing Advocate and complainant recently moved NHRC and stated that he has filed PIL and many complaints against anti national elements before the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court and Delhi Police as well as before the Supreme Court of Pakistanand Bangladesh against violation of the human rights of the minority Hindu community.

It was also mentioned in the complaint that the complainant has also filed a complaint on 17.01.2022 against "Sikh For Justice" which is a Pro-Khalistani Organization and against its head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who is a declared terrorists, with the New York Police Commissioner to stop their unlawful activities against India.

The complainant had stated that he has been telephonically receiving threats to life from unknown numbers on behalf of these anti-India organizations from different locations across the world that they will kill him for opposing Khalistan and filing the complaints with various authorities.

The complainant was reportedly provided one PSO on 20.01.2022 in view of the threats being received by him but as mentioned in the complaint, that will also be withdrawn soon by the police authorities.

The complainant had stated that he has requested for round the clock security for him and his family in view of the serious threats extended by the international terrorists.

It was mentioned in the complaint that the complainant received a fresh threat on 26.07.2022 from Islamic terrorists but no action has been taken by the police. The complainant stated that recently a large number of people have been killed by the Islamic terrorists as they were not provided adequate security by the police, in time. The complainant had requested the Commission to intervene in the matter and issue directions for adequate security for him and his family to save their lives from said Khalistani and Islamic terrorists who are constantly extending threats to him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)