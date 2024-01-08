New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that an engineering girl student died by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Rangareddy district, Telangana on January 5.

Reportedly, the victim had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting daily by the college bus from her residence in Kukatpally.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips Into 'Severe Category' at Several Monitoring Stations in National Capital.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Telangana calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The report should also include the outcome of the police investigation and inquiry conducted by the college administration, the action taken against the persons found responsible for the incident, and steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten to Death by Some People After Keeping Him Hostage in House Over 'Love Affair'.

According to the media report, carried on January 6, the eyewitnesses said that the victim took the extreme step even as her fellow students screamed at her to stop. She was rushed to a private hospital in Isnapur by the students and college management, where the doctors pronounced her "brought dead". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)