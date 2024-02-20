Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Rakesh Asthana, Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Tuesday visited a Kashmiri Pandit colony at Vessu in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir to interact with the residents.

During the visit, Asthana engaged with the colony's inhabitants and attentively listened to their issues and demands, an official spokesman said here.

Also Read | HC on Farmers Protest: Tractor-Trolleys Can’t Run on Highways as Per MV Act, Observes Punjab and Haryana High Court on Petitions on Farmers’ Agitation.

DIG South Kashmir, Altaf Ahmad Khan; Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan; Deputy Commissioner Anatnag, Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid; and SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal accompanied Asthana, the spokesman said.

He said the inhabitants of the colony had a detailed discussion with Asthana about the various issues and matters.

Also Read | Uzbekistan: Three Indian Workers Dead, 30 Injured in Roof Collapse Incident in Almalyk.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam briefed the Special Monitor about the current status of the migrant colonies coming up at Mirhama, Chawgam and Vessu, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)