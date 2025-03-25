New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken a 'suo motu' congnisance of a media report where a class IX student belonging from a Schedule Caste was assaulted by some upper caste boys from his locality in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, said an official press release by NHRC on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the incident took place when the victim onboard a bus, was traveling with his father for his exam, where perpetrators attacked him by the perpetrators, who dragged him out of the bus and assaulted him with a sickle.

The left hand fingers of the victim were severely injured in this attack, and the father of the victim was also assaulted when he tried to save his son, the release added.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has issued notices to the Director General of Police, and the District Collector, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, the press release said.

The commission has observed that if the content of the news is true, then it raises a serious issue of human rights violation of the victim student.

The Press release from NHRC also mentioned, that according to a media report carried on 12th March, 2025, the attackers managed to escape from the scene of the incident and the victim boy was admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

After a seven hour-long surgery, a team of doctors managed to re-attach the fingers of the boy, the press release added. (ANI)

