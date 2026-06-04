India News | NHRC Takes Suo Motu CogniSance of Trafficking and Assault of Minor; Issues Notice to Odisha, UP

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 17-year-old tribal girl from the Kankadahada area of Dhenkanal district, Odisha, was trafficked, sold and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for about two years in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a statement released on Wednesday said.

The victim and three other girls were reportedly trafficked to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of providing jobs, it noted.

Also Read | Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Moderate Rain With Temperatures Around 13?C.

"The girl managed to escape with the help of a local advocate and approached the Jhansi police," It read out. "Although her statement was recorded, no further action was allegedly taken by the police except for providing a train ticket to Odisha. Upon her return, the Odisha Police recorded her statement, and an investigation is underway".

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Odisha, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and the District Magistrate, Dhenkanal, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks,it said.

Also Read | Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with Drizzle and a High Temperature of 37?C.

"It is expected to include the status of investigation and steps taken to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victim," it added..

According to the media report, carried on 29th May 2026, the victim was allegedly confined at a house for nearly three months and was repeatedly subjected to sexual assault there. It is further alleged that when the victim became pregnant, she was forced to undergo an abortion without her consent, the body said.

"Thereafter, she was allegedly sold to another person for Rs 50,000 and repeatedly sexually assaulted by several others for nearly two years before managing to escape," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)