New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday taken suo motu cognizance of disturbing media reports concerning the death of a 25-year-old patient at Kanpur Medical College, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this month.

The reports allege serious lapses in hospital management and police response, which may have contributed to the tragedy.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Tripura: Woman Pours Acid on Husband While Riding Pillion With Him, Victim Suffers Burn Injuries on Face and Neck; Accused Flees.

NHRC notes that the patient later identified as Sundar was admitted to the emergency ward in an unconscious state on August 9, 2025, by two unidentified individuals who subsequently left the hospital.

The attending doctor recommended that the patient be transferred to another facility for more advanced care. However, since the patient had no attendant, the hospital requested assistance from the local police to provide an escort. Shockingly, the police reportedly failed to send a guard for nearly six to seven hours, during which time the patient passed away.

Also Read | Is Government Collecting Toll Tax on 2-Wheelers on National Highways & Expressways? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim in Viral Video, Reiterates Motorcycle Exemption on NHAI-Operated Roads.

Even more troubling, the deceased's body remained in the hospital ward for several hours after his death. It was only when a foul odor began to spread--forcing other patients to vacate the room--that the body was finally moved to the mortuary. This delay in handling the remains has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the standard of care and dignity afforded to patients.

Taking a stern view of the incident, the NHRC stated that if the reported facts are accurate, they represent a grave violation of human rights. The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks.

The NHRC also highlighted conflicting narratives between the police and hospital authorities. While police officials claimed that a guard had been dispatched but could not proceed due to the lack of an ambulance, hospital sources countered that an ambulance was indeed available at the time.

The incident, first reported in the media on August 11, 2025, has ignited widespread public outrage over the apparent negligence and systemic failures in patient care. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)