India News | NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Tradegy

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that eight workers died and at least six others suffered severe burn injuries after an explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Andhra Pradesh on June 8. The incident occured after a large quantity of molten steel leaked from the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the injured workers' health and payment of ex-gratia amount to them and the next of kin of the deceased.

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According to the media report, carried on June 9, the incident occurred in the 'Steel Melting Shop' of the plant when a ladle carrying around 150 tonnes of liquid steel at a temperature of about 1600°C suddenly exploded and the molten steel poured across the shop floor causing severe burn injuries to the workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant that claimed the lives of eight workers and injured several others.

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"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added. (ANI)

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