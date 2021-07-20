New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The NHRC on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government officials to submit reports in connection with several pending cases up to year 2018 by the end of July so as to help the rights panel dispose them expeditiously, officials said.

The senior officers of the National Human Rights Commission held a video conference with the senior officers of the government of Uttar Pradesh to review the status of pending cases related to the state, they said.

Chairing the meeting, NHRC Secretary General Bimbadhar Pradhan said efforts have been made in bringing down the "non-receipts of reports in 113 cases, to 78 within a fortnight".

He asked the state government officials to "submit reports in connection with 78 pending cases up to year 2018 by the end of this month so as to help the Commission dispose these cases with appropriate directions, expeditiously".

Pradhan said that in the next video conference, scheduled to be held in the third week of August, the status of non-receipt of requisite reports from the government of Uttar Pradesh in the pending cases up to the year 2019 will be reviewed.

He also said that if COVID-19 situation remains under control, a camp sitting of the commission may be contemplated in November in the state.

On behalf of the government of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department informed that in 70 out of 113 cases, the requisite reports have been uploaded on the HRC net portal and assured that reports in the remaining cases would be uploaded within a month, the NHRC said in a statement.

In response to the query of the Commission about the pending reports in the cases related to the deaths in judicial and police custody, he said that in "26 such cases magisterial inquiry report is awaited", it said.

