Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 6 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo, announced that a senior team of NHRC officials will visit Bhubaneswar on Thursday to investigate the death of the Nepalese student and the alleged brutality against students protesting at KIIT University.

Kanoongo in his tweet on X informed, "A team of very senior officials of @India_NHRC will reach Bhubaneswar today to investigate the incident of death of a Nepali student and alleged brutality against agitating students in a private university."

On March 4, NHRC initiated a probe into the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT University in Odisha following allegations of assault on protesting students.

Kanoongo said that a team has been formed to investigate the matter and will submit its report before March 10.

Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "We received a complaint from an organisation, Kalinga Rights Forum. In the complaint, it was mentioned that a student from Nepal had died allegedly by suicide. We don't yet know if it was a suicide."

"The complainant also told us that enraged Nepalese students who wanted to raise their voices against this were beaten up. We have formed a team and it will go to the University and conduct probe. Before 10th (March), they will submit the report," he told ANI.

The third-year B.Tech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, following which Nepalese students staged a protest, alleging that a fellow student had harassed her and that the college had failed to act despite multiple complaints.Nepal's NHRC has sent a written request to the Indian Human Rights Commission requesting to investigate death of the Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha.

The joint spokesperson Shyam Babu Kafle at Nepal's NHRC said, "The Commission has written to the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRCI) in a letter dated 2081/11/7 requesting an early investigation into the incident of Nepali students studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, who was found dead, demanding an investigation into the incident of beating and mistreatment of them." (ANI)

