New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): As Sandeshkhali continued to be on the boil, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday stated that it will depute its team to ascertain facts by a "spot-enquiry" into the incidents of violence in the North 24 Parganas island, a press release from the NHRC stated.

The team shall be led by a Member of the Commission who shall be assisted by officers of the Commission, the NHRC added.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, North 24th Paraganas, West Bengal, innocent and impoverished women have been harassed and sexually assaulted by a group of local gang of a political person, as a result of which, for last few days, local villagers have started protesting for appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of horrific crimes indulged by various goons and anti-social elements, when the local Administration failed to take appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of crime," the release said.

The rights body mentioned that it has been reported that the safety and security of the women folk as well as children and aged persons have been jeopardized.

It has resulted in leaving the places of abode by the women due to torture and sexual abuse that are looming large upon them, it said.

The Commission has observed that the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, as have been reported in various print and electronic media indicate prima facie violation of human rights shocking the conscience.

"Therefore, it becomes imperative for it to exercise its jurisdiction under Section 12 (a) of the PHR Act, 1993 to preserve, protect and promote human rights, and take suo motu cognizance of the reported incidents of violence," it said.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) seeking reports within four weeks about violence that took place, as reported, in Sandeshkhali and the action taken or proposed to be taken against the perpetrators of crime, safety and other ameliorative measures taken or proposed to be taken to inspire confidence amongst the local people, including women, compensation, if any, paid or to be paid to the victims of violence.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NHRC issued a notice to the DGP directing him to submit a report within two weeks in a case where a journalist of a vernacular news channel was unlawfully detained by police in Sandeshkhali.

The Commission also asked its DIG (Investigation) to find out the facts by telephone and submit his findings to the Commission within a week. (ANI)

