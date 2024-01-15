New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): In a major step towards progress in the execution of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) has been issued to onsortium of Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Sojitz Corp for executing electrical works under the EW-1 package, an official statement said on Monday.

As per an official statement, EW-1 works include the design, manufacture, supply, construction, installation, Testing and commissioning of 2 x 25 kV electrification systems suitable for speeds up to 320 km/h, involving Japanese Shinkansen system-based traction power supply.

"They include traction substations, switching stations, Overhead Equipment (OHE), distribution systems, associated buildings, training institute equipment, etc. for the entire MAHSR corridor of around 508 km and three depots in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra," an official statement said.

The MAHSR project will span a distance of approximately 508 kilometres and will have 12 stations along the route, including major cities like Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, and Surat.

"The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project is a visionary initiative that aims to revolutionise transportation in India. Once completed, it will provide a safe, efficient, and fast mode of travel between two major cities, setting a new benchmark for high-speed rail infrastructure in the country," an official statement said. (ANI)

