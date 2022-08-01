New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court said on Monday it will be a "travesty of justice" to drag directors of a company, who may not be connected with the issuance of a cheque or its dishonour, into criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act only because of their designation.

The apex court observed this while quashing criminal proceedings in an alleged cheque bounce case against three people who were independent, non-executive directors of the accused firm.

The top court allowed the appeal filed by the three and set aside the September 2019 order of the Calcutta High Court, which had dismissed their application seeking quashing of proceedings pending before a court in Birbhum in connection with the complaint under the provisions of the NI Act.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari observed that every person connected with the company does not fall within the ambit of section 141 of the NI Act, which deals with offences by companies, and the firm's director who was not in charge or responsible for the conduct of business of the company at the relevant time, will not be liable under those provisions.

Referring to a previous judgement of the apex court, the bench said it was held that the liability under sections 138/141 of the NI Act arises from being in charge of and responsible for the conduct of business of the company at the relevant time when the offence was committed, and not on the basis of merely holding a designation or office in a company. Section 138 of the NI Act deals with dishonour of cheques.

"It would be a travesty of justice to drag Directors, who may not even be connected with the issuance of a cheque or dishonour thereof, such as Director (Personnel), Director (Human Resources Development) etc. into criminal proceedings under the NI Act, only because of their designation," the bench said in its 24-page verdict.

It noted that when a complaint is filed against a director of the company, who is not the signatory to a dishonoured cheque, specific averments have to be made in the pleadings to substantiate the contention in the complaint that such director was in charge of and responsible for conduct of business of the company, unless such director is the designated managing director or joint managing director.

The top court said the high court had rightly held that when a complaint was filed against the director of a company, a specific averment that such person was in charge of and responsible for the conduct of business of the company was an essential requirement of section 141 of the NI Act.

It said the high court had also rightly held that merely being a director of the company is not sufficient to make the person liable under section 141 of the NI Act.

Referring to a previous judgement of the top court, the bench said it was held that when the accused is the managing director or a joint managing director of a company, it is not necessary to make an averment in the complaint that he is in charge of, and is responsible to the firm for the conduct of its business.

"This is because the prefix 'managing' to the word 'director' makes it clear that the director was in charge of and responsible to the company, for the conduct of the business of the company," it noted, adding a director or an officer of the company who signed the cheque renders himself liable in case of dishonour.

The bench observed that the high court had "failed to appreciate that none of these appellants were managing director or joint managing director of the accused company" and nor were they signatories to the cheque which was dishonoured.

While allowing the appeal, the apex court sets aside the high court order and quashed the criminal proceedings pending before the Birbhum court.

"It is made clear that the proceedings may continue against the other accused in the criminal case, including in particular the accused company, its managing director/additional managing director and/or the signatory of the cheque in question," it said.

A complaint was filed in the matter which relates to dishonour of a cheque for Rs 1.71 crore.

