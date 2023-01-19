Mangaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of a BJP youth wing activist has announced a cash reward for those sharing information about two suspects allegedly involved in the case.

Praveen Nettaru was murdered by miscreants on July 26 night in front of his poultry shop at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA has announced Rs 5 lakh each for sharing any information on Mohammed Sherif (53) from Kodaje in Bantwal taluk and K A Masud (40) from Nekkiladi, who were both members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The identity of informers will be kept confidential, the NIA said. People, who have any information in this regard, can contact the office of NIA in Bengaluru, the agency sources said.

The NIA had in November, 2022 announced cash rewards of a total Rs 14 lakh, for those sharing information on four suspects namely S Mahammad Musthafa from Bellare , M H Tufail from Madikeri in Kodagu district, M R Ummar Farook from Kallumutlumane and Abubakkar Siddik from Bellare.

