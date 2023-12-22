New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the 11th accused in a human trafficking case, which the agency busted last month following nationwide raids, the agency said on Friday.Absconder Saudi Zakir, who had been on the run since his house was searched last month by the NIA, was on Thursday tracked to his Kochi (Kerala) hideout and taken into custody. He had illegally crossed into India through the India-Bangladesh border and set up a waste collection centre and segregation unit."Investigations have revealed that the accused illegally crossed into India via Benapole at the Indo-Bangladesh border. He had moved to Bellandur area in Bengaluru city of Karnataka, where he had set up a Waste Collection and Segregation Unit and employed other foreign nationals who had also illegally crossed over into India through the border," the NIA said.

The NIA registered a human trafficking case on November 7 this year following credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having linkages with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura and countries across the border. The linkages were identified as part of a large network engaged in the trafficking of individuals into India through the Indo-Bangladesh border. The accused were also providing fake Aadhar cards to the individuals trafficked from across the border, as per investigations.Ten foreign nationals had been earlier arrested by the NIA in the case, registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"The NIA is continuing its investigations in the case, aimed at dismantling the human trafficking racket being carried out through various networks active along the Indo-Bangladesh border," added the agency. (ANI)

