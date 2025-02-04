New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested four over-ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, a Naxal outfit, in a Chhattisgarh arms recovery case, the agency said.

The case relates to the recovery of arms from cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) from the Kanker district. "The arrested accused have been identified as hardcore associates of CPI (Maoist) leaders," said the agency in a statement.

NIA investigations have revealed that Anish Khan alias Annu Khan alias Ajju Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko and Raghuveer had, for long, been involved in harbouring members of the terror outfit and in providing them with logistics support.

Besides arranging shelter, the NIA said, the accused had supplied incriminating materials, including explosives and detonators, to armed Naxal cadres who were proceeding to attack a police party near Mujalgondi village in Kanker district. NIA investigations have further revealed that the attack, as well as a meeting for an election boycott call in the state, had been planned by Naxal members Sonu and Prasad, who were both active in the Kuyemari area. Two armed cadres were successfully apprehended before the attack on the police party could be carried out.

NIA, which took over the case from the local police in February last year, had charge-sheeted two accused in August 2024 and is continuing with its investigations. (ANI)

