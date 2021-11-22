New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested prominent human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its ongoing probe in a terror funding case.

The anti-terror agency arrested Khurram after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day. The probing agency carried out searches with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The agency conducted raids at Parvez's residence in Sonwar and office in Amira Kadal of Srinagar on early Monday among other places in Jammu and Kashmir linked to the case.

NIA sources said that Parvez has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA sleuths picked up Parvez from his residence in the afternoon and he was later arrested following questioning at the agency's office in the Valley, said sources.

The agency in October last year had also conducted raids at several locations in the valley including Parvez's residence and office.

Parvez was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2016. His arrest had come a day after he was barred from travelling to Switzerland to participate in a session of the UN Human Rights Council. He was released after 76 days of prison.

Parvez is the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and the programme coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS). He had lost his leg in a landmine while monitoring the 2004 Parliamentary elections. (ANI)

