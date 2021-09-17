New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding key conspirator in the Manipur Rifles Armoury Pilferage case.

The case relates to the pilferage of arms and ammunition from the armory of 2nd Manipur Rifles. NIA had taken up the investigation of the case on May 31, 2018.

The absconding accused, identified as Lhunkhoson Haokip, was arrested on Thursday. He is the Chairman of the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and a resident of Mantripukhri, Imphal West.

After the arrest, Haokip was produced before NIA Special Court, Imphal, and has been remanded to NIA custody till September 21.

NIA investigation has revealed that Haokip along with his co-conspirators and charge-sheeted accused persons was involved in pilferage and illegal sale of government firearms to various terrorist outfits including the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and UKLF with a view to strengthen war stores and carry out unlawful activities against the state.

Earlier, during a search at his premises nine 9mm Pistols were recovered, said the NIA. (ANI)

