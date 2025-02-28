New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A top leader of a frontal organisation linked with the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist outfit has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a Chhattisgarh terror funding case, according to a NIA release. Raghu Midiyami, leader of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), was taken into custody by the NIA on Thursday. MBM is also banned by the Government of Chhattisgarh, the release said. The Chhattisgarh Police had earlier, in November 2023, arrested and chargesheeted two accused in the case, which was taken over by NIA in February 2024. The police had recovered Rs 6 lakh cash from the duo, identified as members / OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of MBM. Subsequent investigations had revealed Raghu Midiyami to be the leader of MBM, the outfit which has been engaged in the collection, storage and disbursal of funds for CPI (Maoist), for furthering their anti-India agenda.

As per NIA investigations, Raghu Midiyami was the nodal person for the distribution of the funds at the local level for staging and sustaining CPI (Maoist) -led protests.

Further investigations are continuing in the case. (ANI)

