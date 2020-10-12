Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency Monday arrested one more person in connection with the case related to former DSP Davinder Singh, who has been chargesheeted by the agency for providing support to the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, a spokesperson said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested with top Hizbul commander Naveed Babu early this year.

Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Budgam district, has been arrested in connection with the case related to Babu, the NIA spokesperson said Monday.

He said Parimoo played a key role in supplying arms and ammunition to another accused named Tariq Mir, a former Sarpanch of Maldera village of Shopian, who further passed them on to Hizbul terrorists in Shopian.

Singh, Babu and two others were arrested in January when they were on their way to Jammu in the private vehicle of the former policeman.

The chargesheet, filed by the NIA in the first week of July, has accused Singh and others of allegedly waging "war against India" with the help of Pakistan-based terrorists and members of the country's high commission in Delhi.

Besides Singh, others named in the chargesheet are Babu, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad as well as the group's alleged overground worker Irfan Shafi Mir, alleged accomplice Rafi Ahmad Rather and businessman Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a former president of the Line of Control Traders Association.

The NIA is likely to file the supplementary chargesheet in the case against the former sarpanch and Parimoo later.

