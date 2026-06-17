India News | NIA Attaches Assets of Accused Linked to Pak-backed Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): As part of its continuing anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached two properties of a key accused in a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case, linked with Hijbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The properties belong to Shaheen Ahmad Lone, who was found by the NIA to be involved in the smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives from Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC).

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NIA said the weapons and explosives were further supplied to terrorists of the banned HM and LeT terror organisations for unleashing terror activities in the Kashmir valley.

The attached properties, located in Kanispora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, include a residential house built on land measuring 7.5 marlas and a piece of land measuring six marlas, on which a shed had been constructed. The two properties were attached as part of the action carried out under Section 33 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, pursuant to the orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

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NIA investigations had also found Lone to be actively involved in receiving and transferring funds to the terrorists.

NIA had arrested Lone in September 2020 and chargesheeted him in March 2021 under various provisions of the UAPA .

Trial is ongoing against Lone in case RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU in the NIA Special Court, Jammu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)