New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the immovable properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror operative involved in the supply of arms and ammunition to active militants of the banned outfit for promoting terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

The agency attached the immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a chargesheeted accused who was arrested in April 2025 on the orders of the NIA special court in Jammu.

The attached properties included a concrete, single-storey residential building built on land measuring 780 square feet in Maldera village under Shopian district, and a piece of land measuring eight marlas in the same village, in the form of an orchard, said the NIA in a statement.

An associate of HM terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, Tariq was chargesheeted in October 2024 before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The attachment action was part of NIA's ongoing action against terror networks operating in Kashmir with the aim of disrupting India's peace, stability and harmony. (ANI)

