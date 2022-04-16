New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three ISIS recruiters on charges of radicalizing and recruiting gullible Muslim youth into a fold of ISIS through the "Quran Circle" group.

The anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet in a special court in Bengaluru. Those named in the chargesheet are Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood, Zohaib Manna and Mohammed Shihab.

The agency registered the case on September 19, 2020, after examination of Dr Abdur Rahman in the Islamic State Khorasan Province Case which led to the unravelling of an ISIS module wherein the names of various persons responsible for radicalising and funding the visits of Muslim youth from Bengaluru and Karnataka to ISIS areas such as Syria had emerged.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against two accused persons in this case.

Investigation in the case has revealed that chargesheeted accused Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood and Zohaib Manna were involved in radicalizing and recruiting gullible Muslim youth into fold of ISIS through "Quran Circle " group, said the NIA.

"They were also involved in raising and receiving funds to finance the visit of radicalized Muslim youth to Syria," the agency said.

Accused Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood and Mohammed Shihab had earlier visited Syria illegally to establish a connection with ISIS terrorists. (ANI)

