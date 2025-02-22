New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more person in the case of attempts by CPI (Maoist) for revival and strengthening of Magadh Zone originating from the arrest of two top leaders of the banned organisation.

In its third charge sheet before the NIA Special Court in Patna, the agency has charged Bihari Paswan alias Rakesh alias Rishikesh alias Mohan, a Zonal Committee Member of North Bihar Madhya Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), under various sections of IPC and UA(P)A. He is the fourth accused to be arrested and chargesheeted in the case.

NIA investigations have revealed that Bihari Paswan, who was arrested in August 2024, was trained in the manufacturing of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices). Along with other accused, he was actively involved in unlawful activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Acting on the directions of one of the earlier arrested accused, Pramod Mishra (Polite Bureau Member), Bihari Paswan had co-conspired to further strengthen the presence of CPI (Maoist) in the Begusarai-Khagariya area. He used to provide logistics support to Pramod Mishra and other leaders and was also involved in raising funds for the proscribed organisation through the collection of levies from brick kiln owners and other business establishments. At the time of his arrest from Begusarai, NIA had recovered mobile phones and letters connected with CPI (Maoist) from his possession.

The case had emanated from the arrest of two top leaders of CPI (Maoist) by Tekari Police in Gaya district of Bihar in August 2023. Naxal literature, handwritten letters and seven memory cards were seized from their possession.

NIA took over the probe and re-registered the case in October 2023 against three accused, Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da alias Banwari Ji alias BB Ji alias Baba, Anil Yadav alias Ankush alias Lavkush, and Vinod Mishra, all residents of Gaya region.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

